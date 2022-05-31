KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 1, 2022

The 5th grade track meet is today for all 5th grade students in the 509J district at the Madras High School Track. Warm Springs K8 Students will get a sack lunch but if you can bring a water bottle – that’s a great idea. Dress for today’s weather and for being comfortable running and jumping and doing physical activity!

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: bow-tie chicken Alfredo, peas, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Power Lunch fitness classes with Jennifer Robbins are every Monday and Wednesday at 12:10 at the old elementary gym. Right now, incentives are being given to anyone who hits the 10-class mark in any amount of time. Get your punch card from Jennifer at class.

Paradise Produce features fresh produce and other items and is set up every Wednesday 2-6pm and Saturday from 8-2:00 in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. You’ll find things like locally grown veggies, Pacific Northwest grown fruit, flowers, canned foods, eggs, honey and more. OSU Extension Nutrition is there on Wednesdays. Cash, Credit/Debit, Venmo, EBT and Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes will begin tomorrow. Classes will be Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Preparedness Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148.

The Oregon Employment Department’s Rapid Response Team is planning an emergency healthcare hiring event tomorrow to help healthcare workers laid off from St. Charles Hospital. The event will take place at WorkSource Oregon’s Bend office and the public is invited to join the Career Fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information about WorkSource Oregon career assistance at www.worksourceoregon.org.

Warm Springs ECE will have its graduation this Friday, June 3rd from 10-noon. A meal will provided following the ceremony.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is this Saturday, June 4th at 11am at the rodeo grounds. Everyone is welcome.

Bridges High School Graduation is Saturday at 9am at the Madras High School Stadium. Madras High School Graduation is Saturday starting at 11:30am.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is planned for Sunday, June 5th at 11:30am. Lineup will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and they’ll parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to get spot on the parade route and cheer for all our graduates.

The 8th grade promotion parade at the Warm Springs K-8 is next Wednesday, June 8th from 5:15-6:30pm around the school. Families and community members are invited to cheer on the kids and celebrate their promotion to high school!

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on all Tribal Council Committees until July 11th. Letters of interest and resumes should be dropped off at the Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761. A criminal background check is required. Committees include: “Culture & Heritage”, “Education”, “Health & Welfare”, “Land Use Planning”, “Range, Irrigation & Agriculture”, “Timber”, “Fish and Wildlife On and Off Reservation.”

A Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs is coming up on Saturday, June 11th at Fire & Safety from 9am to 1pm. No registration is required; pets will be seen first come, first served. It is totally free for Warm Springs residents only. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Masks are required when you bring your pet, dogs need to be leashed and cats should be in a carrier. If you have any questions, contact Fences for Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.