KWSO News for Wed., June 1, 2022

An IHS news release announced yesterday that funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will send the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs more than $13 million for the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant replacement. The funding announced allocates $700 million to provide American Indian and Alaska Native homes with critical services like water wells and onsite wastewater disposal systems and connections to community water supply and wastewater disposal systems. The allocations are for Fiscal year 2022 through Fiscal Year 2026 for a total of $3.5 Billion for the IHS sanitation facilities construction program. Although Warm Springs was awarded the $13 Million for the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant, altogether, more than $25 million was allocated to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs that also includes Rehabilitation in the Simnasho Lagoon, The Schoolie Flat Water System among several other projects.

In Warm Springs, the COVID team has continually monitored the local wastewater and it has indicated that there is a rise of the COVID virus being detected in the community. This has also been confirmed with reported cases received at the Health and Wellness Center. The COVID team urges people to wear masks, especially if you are in a large group, do not know the people you are around and sanitize and wash hands on a regular basis. With graduations, mini pow-wows and other celebrations it is important to be cautious. Home test kits are available at Emergency Management or at Fire and Safety. They encourage you to report a positive test to the Health and Wellness Center and that it is required for COVID administrative leave.

After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy and will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected entering grade 6-8 grade. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received by June 17th, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO website SALMON CAMP

Few Oregon school districts have banned concealed guns on school grounds, despite a 2021 law that allows them to do so. Dirk VanderHart reports. “Possessing a gun in a public school is a felony. But Oregon law has long included an exception for people with a concealed handgun license. That changed last year, when lawmakers gave public school districts the ability to ban all guns, whether or not their owner was licensed. Eight months later, few districts have taken advantage. Just 25 of the state’s nearly 200 public school districts have enacted gun bans. That includes Lake Oswego, where Kirsten Aird is the school board chair. “It just reinforces our practice, it reinforces our values and it was led by students.” At least two additional school districts – Eugene and Portland – plan to consider gun bans in coming weeks. But the issue remains contentious. A May school board meeting in Eugene was disrupted by people who argued the policy would make schools less safe. I’m DV reporting.”

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs Nation Little League had games in action yesterday, the Major Baseball Lil Bucks hosted the Bend South White Sox and with some good pitching, great defense and base running, they came away with the victory 6-5. The Minor Baseball Chiefs traveled to Sisters yesterday and came home with a 6-5 loss. Next up for the WSNLL, the Major Softball team is hosting sisters today at 6pm. In Madras High School Sports: the Buff Boys Baseball team exited the playoffs with their loss to Banks, but Head Coach Jerry Shaw was informed that Senior Ethan Graeme has been selected to the All-State Baseball team for the 2022 season. Graeme has been invited to play in the All-State Summer series on June 18th & 19th at North Marion High School.