KWSO’s Job Report

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

BNR Limited Duration Youth Crew

Comp & Benefits Coordinator

Native Language Teacher

PC/Network Technician

Property Management Specialist

Assistant Prevention Technician

Patient Advocate

Registered Dietician

Committee Secretary

Community Health Information Specialist

Clerk/Typist

Multimedia Journalist

Community Wellness Center Secretary

General Staff Technician (3)

Tribal Court Associate Judge

Fire Management Warehouseman

Assistant Engine Operator

Fisheries Technician II

Conservation Enforcement Officers (2)

Housing Secretary

Secretary-Treasurer/CEO

Legal Aide Advocate

Restoration Crew Boss

Restoration Field Crew Member

Fish Biologist II

Fisheries Biologist I

Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst

CPS Specialist

Prevention Coordinator

Protective Care Providers (2)

Part-time Surveillance Observer

Chief Judge

Restoration Technician

Director of Information Systems

Community Health Nurse

Fisheries Creel Tech

Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Adults & Youth

Registered Nurse

The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

Eagle Crossing Restaurant is advertising for wait and kitchen staff. You can stop by to fill out and application or call to learn more 541-553-3123.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. To learn more you can stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.

A Wildland Firefighter Certification Course is being offered June 13th thru June 17th for young adults ages 18-26. The class will be held in Bend at Central Oregon Worksource. Training and Certificates are being provided by the Forest Service and there will be interviews with firefighting companies at the end of the course. You must sign up by May 25th.

Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

Supervisory Dentist

Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:

School Psychologist

Speech/Language Pathologist Assistant

School Counselor

WSK* Middle School Science Teacher

Long Term 3 rd Grade Substitute Teacher

Grade Substitute Teacher Head Cross Country Coach at MHS

Assistant Boys Basketball Coach MHS

Educational Assistant II – Health Room/Case Manager Assistant at Madras Elementary

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Cook

Count Team Member

Custodian

General Manager

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lounge Bartender

Maintenance Man II

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Custodian

Fuel Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Maintenance Custodian

Security officer

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission

Deputy Director

Fishery Technician III Bonneville Project

Fishery Biologist Habitat Project

Maintenance Workers

Treaty Fisheries Community Outreach Liaison

Ocean Modeling Programmer

Oceanographer

Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator

Director of Human Resources

Public Information Specialist

Fishery Technician III Lamprey Project

Police Officer

Dispatcher/Communications Officer

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.

*updated 5/18/22