KWSO’s Job Report

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- BNR Limited Duration Youth Crew
- Comp & Benefits Coordinator
- Native Language Teacher
- PC/Network Technician
- Property Management Specialist
- Assistant Prevention Technician
- Patient Advocate
- Registered Dietician
- Committee Secretary
- Community Health Information Specialist
- Clerk/Typist
- Multimedia Journalist
- Community Wellness Center Secretary
- General Staff Technician (3)
- Tribal Court Associate Judge
- Fire Management Warehouseman
- Assistant Engine Operator
- Fisheries Technician II
- Conservation Enforcement Officers (2)
- Housing Secretary
- Secretary-Treasurer/CEO
- Legal Aide Advocate
- Restoration Crew Boss
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Fish Biologist II
- Fisheries Biologist I
- Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
- CPS Specialist
- Prevention Coordinator
- Protective Care Providers (2)
- Part-time Surveillance Observer
- Chief Judge
- Restoration Technician
- Director of Information Systems
- Community Health Nurse
- Fisheries Creel Tech
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs for Adults & Youth
- Registered Nurse
The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org.
Eagle Crossing Restaurant is advertising for wait and kitchen staff. You can stop by to fill out and application or call to learn more 541-553-3123.
Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. To learn more you can stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.
A Wildland Firefighter Certification Course is being offered June 13th thru June 17th for young adults ages 18-26. The class will be held in Bend at Central Oregon Worksource. Training and Certificates are being provided by the Forest Service and there will be interviews with firefighting companies at the end of the course. You must sign up by May 25th.
Warm Springs students ages 14 to 24 interested in summer work can apply now for jobs that will start July 5th. You will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts or enrollment verification, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply on the Warm Springs Job Opportunities website for “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth).” You can also apply at the WEDD/WIOA office in Office #307 on the top floor of the Education Building. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
- Supervisory Dentist
Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:
- School Psychologist
- Speech/Language Pathologist Assistant
- School Counselor
- WSK* Middle School Science Teacher
- Long Term 3rd Grade Substitute Teacher
- Head Cross Country Coach at MHS
- Assistant Boys Basketball Coach MHS
- Educational Assistant II – Health Room/Case Manager Assistant at Madras Elementary
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- General Manager
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Custodian
- Fuel Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Maintenance Custodian
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Deputy Director
- Fishery Technician III Bonneville Project
- Fishery Biologist Habitat Project
- Maintenance Workers
- Treaty Fisheries Community Outreach Liaison
- Ocean Modeling Programmer
- Oceanographer
- Tribal Workforce Development & Outreach Coordinator
- Director of Human Resources
- Public Information Specialist
- Fishery Technician III Lamprey Project
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
