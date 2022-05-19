KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 20, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: slow-roasted beef, mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower and fresh fruit.

The Gift of Literacy event will be held at the Performing Arts Center in Madras for all 509-J 1st graders.

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.

Maupin’s Hundred Year Anniversary “Maupin Daze” starts this Saturday with a Parade at 10am. There will be a street fair offering local vendors with food and handmade items, There will be the Dig N’ Hoe Garden Club famous plant sale, live music, local history storytelling, and Warm Springs Drummers & Dancers – all happening in Kaiser Park, Everyone is welcome.

A shoe giveaway event is happening tomorrow at the Warm Springs CPS playground. Shoes and socks will be given out to youth who have been signed up in advance. There will also be music, food, and raffles. Contact Doug at 503-939-2470 or Greg at 503-658-2248.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will not be held this year nor will the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo. But the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd. The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit opening will be Thursday June 23rd. And there will be a parade on Saturday June 25th to honor Veterans. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. The Pi-Ume-Sha Committee does encourage folks to follow the parade with some fun time drumming and dancing at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. If you or your organization has something planned for that weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission Salmon Camp is back this year and will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy, August 22nd- August 26th. More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website. Applications are due June 17th and five students from each member tribe will be selected. Students entering 6-8 grades are eligible.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.