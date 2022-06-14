KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 15, 2022

Warm Springs Construction will be doing some shoulder work today on Highway 3 between the Media Center and Highway 26.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: roasted pork, wild rice, roasted roots & fresh fruit.

6/15 The Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda for today has a discussion on the MOU with the State of Oregon, there is a Meet & Greet with Mt Hood National Forest, and an ECE discussion. This afternoon’s items are updates from JOM Committee, Pension Committee, the Cannabis Commission and a Comprehensive Economic Development Update.

Power Lunch fitness classes with Jennifer Robbins are every Monday and Wednesday at 12:10 at the old elementary gym. It’s a combination of strength, cardio, stretch and HIIT exercises and people at all fitness levels are welcome.

Paradise Produce features fresh produce and other items and is set up every Wednesday 2-6pm and Saturday from 8-2:00 in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. You’ll find things like locally grown veggies, Pacific Northwest grown fruit, flowers, canned foods, eggs, honey and more. OSU Extension Nutrition is there on Wednesdays. Cash, Credit/Debit, Venmo, EBT and Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

KWSO is advertising for 2 Media Student Interns. These are 30 hour a week positions for July and August. You can apply online at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV. Click on the JOBS tab and scroll for the positions to apply.

There is an opportunity for Warm Springs Youth to attend the Big Lake Youth Camp outside of Sisters this summer. There are 20 slots for 10-12 year olds in July and 20 slots for 13-17 year olds in August. There is no cost but you do need to register soon. You can learn more about the camp at big lake dot org or you can call Seth at 707-530-1560.

Cascades East Transit Saturday service returns this weekend for Route 20 serving Warm Springs. However – due to limited drivers – the late morning 10:17 run is cancelled today. The schedule will go back to normal next week. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website (https://cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/warm-springs-madras-route-20/)

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.

Summer Acceleration Camp for 1st thru 8th grade students is scheduled for August 1st thru the 19th, 9am – 3pm at the Warm Springs K8. The Kindergarten program will run 9 – 12:30 those days. You can register online, or at the school district office. For more information call the Jerson Country Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. (https://forms.gle/L3gLTNB73sev3uFH7 for Kindergarten + https://forms.gle/XBhNHnEVT31nN4j39 for 1-8)

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees as wekk as on Enterprise Broads and Commissions. Letters of Interest & a Resume are due the first week of July and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.