Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is Tuesday and Wednesday July 12 & & 13, 2022 at the SImnasho Powwow Arbor.

Ahead of the event – there will be a parade that Monday evening.

Tuesday Night is the weenie roast at 6 followed by the Powwow.

Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, The Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

Simnasho Hot Summer Nights Flyer