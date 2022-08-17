KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 18, 2022

Papalaxsimisha presents Art in the Park today from 5-8pm at Elmer Quinn Park, featuring food, music, performances from local musicians, art and contests. There’s a skateboard workshop for youth 12-18. Pre-registration for the Skateboard Workshop is required. Registration forms available at Warm Springs Market in the back office. Youth 11 years of age are allowed to do the skateboard workshop as long as their parent/guardian are supervising them and are helping with the spray painting and designing of the board! For more information, contact Colleta Macy, 541-300-5994 or cleotatboss@gmail.com.

“Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” is currently on display in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery, a traveling exhibit featuring photos of powwow dancers. For it’s next exhibit, the Museum will combine the Tribal Member Adult & Youth art into one exhibition. The Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will include many generations of artistry in two categories: Traditional & Contemporary Art. It will be on display October 20-January 7 in the Changing Exhibits Gallery.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

MAC flag football and soccer registration closes this Friday and games start September 10th. Partial and full scholarships are available. Visit www.macrecdistrict.com to learn more.

The Warm Springs Cooling shelter is open from 11am to 7pm this week and it will close on weekends.

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5:30pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Anyone interested in applying to serve on Warm Springs Enterprise Boards and Commissions have until 5:00 today to submit their letter of interest, resume and completed Criminal Background and Credit Check form to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL legal clinic is today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office from 9am – 2pm. You do need an appointment. To learn more you can email wills@lasoregon.org.

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website where you can also download their Real-time App.

There is a Title Six focus group this evening on the lawn across from the old elementary from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. All concerns, input and comments will remain anonymous. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page.

The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow is this Saturday at HeHe Longhouse. It will start at 7pm. If you have any questions, would like to help with the powwow or donate, talk to Captain Moody.