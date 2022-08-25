KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 25, 2022

The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for next Monday, To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up. Everyone does need to complete a liability release form to participate.

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635. You can reach Vital Stats at 541-777-4381. For Tribal Council call 541-553-3257. A new phone system will be installed next week to resolve the phone problems.

The Warm Springs Food Pantry at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park is open today and tomorrow from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. They provide food boxes to eligible individuals and families.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm and 4-6pm at the United Methodist Church on 12 th Street.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan .

Madras High School is hosting a the Buffs are Back BBQ from 5-7pm at the school. Students can get their schedules, pick up school supplies and learn more about the year ahead. 9th through 12th grade students and their families can attend today’s Buffs are Back BBQ from 5-7pm.

Theres a volleyball fundamentals clinic for middle school and high school aged youth at the old elementary school gym tonight from 6pm – 8pm. For questions call James Sam @ 541-460-2820

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is set for September 3rd , starting at noon. (Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and calf riding.) Entries are open now until August 31st at 5pm call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com . Admission will be charged per vehicle.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is Saturday, September 10th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website https://cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/warm-springs-madras-route-20/