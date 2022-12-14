KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 15, 2022

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

At the WSK8 for Spirit Week today it’s Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day and tomorrow is Pajama Day.

Madras High Holiday Drip today – Ugly Sweater Dress Day and a Talent Show during Lunch

Tribal Credit will offer check cashing at its drive-thru window from 8-5 today. It will be closed noon to 1 for lunch. Checks will be cashed only ink the person’s name on the check. You must be in person cashing your check and have identification. Conservators/power of attorney documentation must be presented. There will be no check cashing fees.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be closed today and tomorrow. Club hours next week will be Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm. There will be no meal service on December 22nd and 23rd. The Club will be closed the week of December 26-30.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym today and tomorrow from 9am until 4pm. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided. Masks are required at the event to protect from the spread of illness.

The Madras White Buffalo basketball and wrestling teams have contests today. Girls and boys’ varsity basketball teams are at the Seaside Tournament today through Saturday and wrestlers are competing at The Dalles Invitational.

The Simnasho Christmas Light Parade has been cancelled.

“Bear Grease the Musical” is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. The musical-theater production is a diverse take on the 1978 movie with an Indigenous twist! Here is the link for you to learn more about the show and get tickets

Warm Springs Recreation will have an Indigenous New Year’s Walk on Wednesday, December 21st at noon. Everyone is invited to go for a walk around the Community Center walking path. They will be giving away shirts to folks who participate in the walk.

The 57th Annual Warm Springs All Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament will be December 28th through the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.