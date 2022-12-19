KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 20, 2022

There’s no school with 509J on winter break. Warm Springs Head Start is also on break. The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open this week 8am to 5pm. They will be closed next week.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class today and tomorrow at the Family Resource Center. To see if you can still sign up call 541-553-3248.

The Prevention Hoops Camp is today, tomorrow and Thursday at the old elementary gym. Youth 10-14 can attend in the morning 8:15-11:45. Kids ages 5-9 can go in the afternoon 1:15-4:45pm daily.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is baked chicken thighs. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Warm Springs Community Health has a Vaccine Clinic this afternoon from 1-3pm at Three Warriors market in Simnasho. They will be offering both COVID-19 Boosters and Flu Shots.

You can make an appointment for Covid-19 & Flu vaccines by calling (541) 553-2610. Vaccination is the best way to prevent illness.

With the holiday’s here – make sure you have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. You can order 4 free test kits from the US government at COVID dot GOV (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or stop by Emergency Management during the work day to get some free tests.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

Bear Grease the Musical, is at the Madras Performing Arts Center this evening at 6. This show is an indigenous twist on the 1978 classic “Grease” and features an all Native cast. Tickets are available at the door for $20.

Effective today – Warm Springs Housing Authority charges $20 for a replacement key and the fee needs to be paid in full when the key is picked up. If you have questions – contact Housing at 541-553-3250.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is from 10 until 4 tomorrow at the Community Center.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Indigenous New Year’s Walk is tomorrow at noon. Everyone is invited to go for a walk around the Community Center walking path. They will be giving away shirts to folks who participate in the walk.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museum at warm springs dot com. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day.

The 57th Annual Warm Springs All Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament will be December 28th through the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the link to sign up that’s on today’s calendar. http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlert.