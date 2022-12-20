COVID & Flu Shots during Holiday Season

It’s less than a week until Christmas and just a day away from the winter solstice or Indian New year. Folks will be gathering and so it’s more important than ever to take precautions to prevent the spread of illness. Practice good handwashing and sanitation and be prepared to have a healthy holiday. “It is a good idea right now to prepare for the holidays. We are kind of coming down from a spike that we saw after the Thanksgiving holiday. So it would be good to prepare now. The things you can do would be to get vaccinated, get your COVID vaccine, get your flu shot, those would help protect you from getting sick from a holiday gathering or from taking a sickness to a holiday gathering.” That’s what Katie Russell from Warm Springs Community Health advised members of the community. Remember you can make an appointment for both the Covid booster and a flu vaccine by calling (541) 553-2610.

Just a reminder to the community that Friday will be an early closure for Tribal Offices at noon for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will remain closed next Monday and resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th. The Indian Health Services Clinic will be open Friday 8am until noon and also closed next Monday. Anyone needing pharmacy service should remember to go before noon on Friday – so you have your medication for the long weekend.