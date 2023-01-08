Warm Springs CCDF Plan Meeting

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th.

A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building.

There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided.

Child care will be available for both sessions.

The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs.

Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

CCDF Plan Public Hearing Flyer 2023

CCDF Public Hearing Info 2023