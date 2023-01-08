Drive Thru Parvo Clinic – Jan 14th

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station.

It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents.

Register online https://tinyurl.com/2b3476pz

A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine.

And please remember that dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.