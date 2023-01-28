KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 29, 2023

The Metolius Food Pantry is open on Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Warm Springs Community Center has basketball nights for men and women 18 and older. Monday and Wednesday are Women’s night. Tuesday and Thursday are Men’s Nights. Games start at 7 each night.

There will be an Agency District Meeting Tuesday. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The High Desert Museum is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterson Desert Writing Prize that honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. May 1st is the entry deadline. Learn more online at https://highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through Tuesday. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting on Wednesday, February 1st at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided. The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. It’s an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input. Everyone is welcome.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email mcfarlin@509j.net.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here’s the LINK TO REGISTER. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.