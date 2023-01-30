Warm Springs Tribal Elder Authors a Children’s Book

In Warm Springs, a new children’s book, authored by Warm Springs Tribal Elder Linda Meanus, will be coming out early this summer.

The book, titled “My Name is LaMoosh”, is intended for young readers to learn more about Native American history through a first-hand account and is also a reminder that Indigenous people continue to maintain a cultural connection to the land and river that gave them their identity.

As reported by the Spilyay Tymoo, Linda’s story is not just about historic trauma but also about resilience, perseverance and reciprocity.

“My Name is LaMoosh” honors the teachings of her grandmother, Flora Thompson, who was a long-time advocate for fishing rights and Celilo Falls.

The book was done in collaboration with Confluence, OSU Press and Dr. Kay Barber.