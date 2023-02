South Wasco County Schools are hosting their Redsides Powwow on Monday April 17th at Maupin High School.

The host drum is the Black Lodge Singers.

Dinner will be at 5:30. Folks are asked to bring a side dish, dessert or salad.

Social Dancing and Games will begin at 6:30.

There will be a Shell Dress Special for all ages.

All Dancers and Drummers are welcome.

