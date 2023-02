There is a 2 hour delay today (Thu., Feb. 23, 2023) for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices, the Warm Springs IHS Clinic & Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Jefferson County 509J Schools are on a 2 hour delay as well due to weather and snowy road conditions.

South Wasco County Schools have cancelled school for today.

Light snow on roads from Warm Springs to Madras with snow covered roads at higher elevations and locations north of the Warm Springs Agency Area.