KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 3, 2023

It’s Pajama & Bring Your Favorite Book To Read Day for Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 today.

The Jefferson County Library has Friday Film Nights. Tonight they will show the movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Doors open at 6:45 and the film starts at 7.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is now open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area. Today they are having Senior Breakfast instead of lunch. Breakfast today is from 8-9:30 and on the menu is biscuits and gravy.

Young Adults in Warm Springs are invited to attend an introduction to welding opportunity. The Madras 7th day Adventist church is coordinating a go cart making project and needs willing participants who are interested in learning how to do it. Starting today through March 11th from 3-6 daily, they will be constructing go carts at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. High School students 16 and older and young adults can participate. If you are interested contact Seth at seth.cantu7@gmail.com.

Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2023 registration and initial assessments are being done today at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at Community Health between 9am and 4pm. In Madras, go to Jefferson County Public Health to register today between 8am and 6pm or tomorrow 9-2:00. Payments are due when you register.

Everyone’s welcome to join Mr. and Mrs. Raymond at the Warm Springs K8 for Glow Disk Golf this evening at 7. It’s a free family fun activity. Closed-toe shoes, warm clothes and water to drink are recommended.

Today is the deadline to apply for Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowances for extra-curricular activities. It’s for eligible students who attend 509-J and South Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church invites everyone to the Move Your Mountains Revival Services this weekend. Servies are at 6:30 tonight and Saturday, and on Sunday at 10:30am and 6:30. It’s new location is 520 5th Street in Madras.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through March 17th. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details can be found at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, open to the community, will be held on Saturday, March 25th 4:30—7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center located at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. There is a $10 suggested donation and there will also be a silent auction and raffles.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.