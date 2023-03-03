Study shows Jefferson County exceeds Nation and State in Mortality Rates

A study has shown that Jefferson County has been cast in a negative light with troubling high numbers in homicide, firearm injuries and vehicle accidents.

As reported by the Madras Pioneer, People driving through Jefferson County die in fatal accidents at a significantly higher rate than national numbers, state numbers, higher even than the fatality rates of the two other Central Oregon Counties in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The statistics were presented to the Jefferson County Commissioners at their meeting on Wednesday February 22nd by the Central Oregon Health Council or COHC.

For ease of comparison, COHC reports the numbers in rates of mortality per 100,000 people. Jefferson County also was higher in Homicide rates as well as Premature mortality rates among youth aged 15-24.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says the unusually high homicide rate in 2020 distorts the overall numbers with 17 homicides in Jefferson County and the city of Madras from 2001-2020. Pollock says almost half of those took place in 2020 with 8 homicides.

Mathew Christensen, an Epidemiologist with COHC considers the data a starting point for finding solutions. He says, resources, effort and a thorough understanding of the problems can turn these trends around.

The Full Article with the Graphics can be seen in the link to the Pioneer article above.