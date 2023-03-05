KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 6, 2023

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The BIA Roads Departments will be clearing brush from sidewalks and roadsides in Greeley Heights today. They would like residents to park vehicles away from those areas to avoid flying debris from mowers. Work is scheduled to begin at 8am.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon today to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting will be held in Community Wellness Center social hall and lunch will be provided.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through March 17th. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details can be found online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration deadline is on Sunday, March 12th. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register online at www.wsnll.org. For more information call 541-553-3856.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

May 16th is a Special District Election in Oregon. For Jefferson County & Warm Springs Reservation voters – the ballot will include 2 positions on the Jefferson County 509J school board. 2 positions for the Jefferson County Library District and an at large position on the Jefferson County Educational Service District. Candidates must file a form to be on the ballot and either pay the filing fee of $10, or they can choose to file by signature petition. The deadline to file for office for the May 16th election is March 16th

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars All-Indian High School Boys & Open Co-Ed Basketball Tournament will be held March 17-19. For entry information contact Austin Greene 541-553-3243.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

The last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm at Fire & Safety on Campus. Remember to bring any vet records or a date of last vaccine, and to keep your dog in your vehicle and leashed. You can register online using this LINK or to learn more you can call or text 402-416-6505.

Entries open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For more information or to enter you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257.

If you are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, Medicaid, or CHIP and you live in Warm Springs – you should check in with your Contact Representative at the Health & Wellness Center to make sure you are able to maintain coverage. Changes are coming April 1st and you will be getting a letter from the state about completing a renewal form. Call the clinic to learn more at 541-553-1196 and ask for a Contact Representative.