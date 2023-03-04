KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 5, 2023

The Door Christian Fellowship Church invites everyone to the Move Your Mountains Revival Services today at 10:30 and 6:30 at 520 5th Street in Madras.

Off Season Sports Training is being offered on Sunday afternoons, until June 4th, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. Sri Ponya is offering this “Next Phase” Off Season Training in partnership with coaching from John Charles who has collegiate and pro football experience. This is for all position players and skill levels.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on Saturday, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

Senator Ron Wyden will have an in-person Jefferson County Town Hall on Friday, March 10th at 1pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

A free 7-week tobacco cessation program will begin on Tuesday, March 14th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. Participants will get options, resources and support to quit for good. LINK TO REGISTER

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact.ORG or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.