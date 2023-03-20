OSU Ext. Master Food Preserver Training

Central Oregon residents can apply now for Master Food Preserver volunteer training.

OSU Extension provides this training annually – recruiting volunteers to share this research-based food safety and preservation information in Oregon Communities.

Applications need to be submitted by next Tuesday, March 28th.

Weekly classes in the 8-week series start April 12, 2023. The Class fee is $75.00.

See class information and apply at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/osu-extension-master-food-preserver-volunteer-program-central-oregon .