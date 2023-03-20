KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 21, 2023

Neighbor Impact will be in Warm Springs tomorrow to assist anyone interested in applying for rent assistance. They will be working with Warm Springs Housing – which is where you should call for an appointment. 541-553-3250.

On today’s Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda: Water Conditions Project; US Fish & Wildlife Service Fisheries; Bureau of Indian Affairs Update Celilo; Legislative Update; and Land Use Concerns.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is spaghetti.

The Jefferson County Library has a story time every Tuesday at 10am. All are welcome for stories, crafts and songs. This week is its Special Storytime with Think Wild, a story time about wildlife conservation.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet after school tomorrow, 3:15-5:30, in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

The Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Department is putting on the “Healing Through Our Languages Conference” is coming up for Spring Break – this coming Sunday thru Wednesday at OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. You can register by calling Lori Switzler at 541-553-3290.

If you are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, Medicaid, or CHIP and you live in Warm Springs – you should check in with your Contact Representative at the Health & Wellness Center to make sure you are able to maintain coverage. Changes are coming April 1st and you will be getting a letter from the state about completing a renewal form. Call the clinic to learn more at 541-553-1196 and ask for a Contact Representative.

The Yakama Warriors Association is inviting the public and all veterans to its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans celebration on Saturday, March 25th at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima, WA. The event starts at 1pm.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

Everyone is welcome to participate in a Free Flow & Restore Yoga Class on Wednesday, March 29th at 5:30pm at the Agency Longhouse. This class will offer a range of meditation and poses accessible to all ages, abilities, and experience.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077.