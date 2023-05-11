KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 12, 2023

It is Honor Seniors Day today in Warm Springs from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. Registration and Vendor set up will begin at 8am. At 10am it’s the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow followed at 11am with Fun & Games. A Salmon Dinner will be served at 2pm with the event concluding at 4. There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

Warm Springs K8 assemblies are this morning. The 3rd thru 5th grade Assembly is 8:15 to 8:50. The kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade assembly is 9-9:35. The 6th thru 8th grade Assembly is 9:55-10:30. Assemblies are held in the gym and families can attend. Just be sure to check in with the office when you arrive.

The Twisted Teepee food cart is fundraising for the Madras High School senior class this week. They will donate 20% of all proceeds today.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. The entry fee is $20 and covers a free disc, lunch, and entries to mini games happening within the tournament. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. Mrs. Raymond at the Warm Springs K8 will be available for coaching at the K8 on Fridays from 3 to 5 PM until mid-June (except May 19th & 26th) and Saturdays from 9 AM until 11 AM. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

The Madras Saturday Market starts tomorrow at Sahalee Park in Madras and will be held 9am – 2pm each Saturday. The Market is seeking interested vendors. Set up is free for this first weekend. They are looking for arts & crafts vendors, fresh produce, food trucks and entertainment. If you have questions or want to reserve a spot – contact the Madras Chamber of Commerce at 541-475-2350.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered tomorrow, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. Register online or contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.

Central Oregon Community College’s annual Salmon Bake, coordinated by the Native American program and First Nations Student Union Club, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Bend campus’s athletic field. This is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

The BIA and BIE Youth Indian Police Academy is accepting applications from 9-12 grade students. It will be held at the end of June at Riverside Indian School and offered free of charge. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Request an application by calling 405-638-4413 or email Micah.Ware@bia.gov.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance on Thursday June 15th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is no longer taking applications for home repairs, back mortgage and utilities payments. They are working through requests and lining up contractors at this time.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.