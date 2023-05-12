Homeowner Assistance Fund Program open

Warm Springs Housing Authority still has funding and is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000, as well as homeowner insurance payments for eligible homeowners.

To qualify – you must be a Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs enrolled member who resides on the Warm Springs Reservation. You must have a current first mortgage, or loan secured by Manufactured Housing. And your combined household income must be 150% or less of the Area Median Income. Applications can be filled out ONLINE, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund program is made possible by a grant from the United States Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The program will operate through September 30, 2026 or whenever program funding is fully expended. Assistance provided is based on the availability of funds.

If you have any questions you can call Warm Springs Housing Authority at 541-553-3250 or email haf@wsha.us.