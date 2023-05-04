KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 5, 2023

For the final day of Spirit Week at Madras High school it’s School Spirit Day. 9th grade wear red, 10th grade wear blue, 11th grade wear white and seniors “dress for your future.”

The Senior Lunch today is chicken enchiladas, beans & rice. Meals are noon to 1 and are served sit down style at the Senior Center. Delivery is provided on a case-by-case basis to individuals who are homebound and/or live in outlying areas.

Starting today, a temporary speed reduction will be in place for Highway 26 on the reservation. ODOT will be doing some road repair work, filling in pot holes, between milepost 80 and the 216 Junction. Speeds will be reduced to 45MPH. Please use extra caution while traveling through this area.

A Below Bonneville Fishery for Tribal Elders will open from 6am until 6pm this Saturday. 7 salmon per elder are allowed, one pole and no fishing for extended families is permitted. A person may help with fishing, but the elder must be present.

Warm Springs Recreation will have its annual Spring Yard Sale tomorrow from 9am until 3:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To reserve a table call 541-553-3243.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. This Saturday, it will celebrate Indigenous Arts Day. Visitors are welcome to join Warm Springs Tribal Artists who will share their artwork and demonstrate basket weaving, cornhusk weaving, and other techniques. The event is from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm and is free with Museum admission. Tribal members receive free Museum admission every day.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives is tomorrow. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 tomorrow in the Community Center social hall. It features Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are having Job Fair on Tuesday, May 9th with on-site interviews available for open positions. Department managers will be available to answer questions. The Job Fair will be from 10am until 3pm in the Human Resources office located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino.

Honor Seniors Day is Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Registration and Vendor set up will begin at 8am. At 10am it’s the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow followed at 11am with Fun & Games. A Salmon Dinner will be served at 2pm with the event concluding at 4. There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to Vital Stats (lucille.suppach@wstribes.org) and they will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance. And remember – the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship is July 1st.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is no longer taking applications for home repairs, back mortgage and utilities payments. They are working through requests and lining up contractors at this time.