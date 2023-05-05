KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 6, 2023

A Below Bonneville Fishery for Tribal Elders is open from 6am until 6pm today. 7 salmon per elder are allowed, one pole and no fishing for extended families is permitted. A person may help with fishing, but the elder must be present.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Spring Yard Sale is today from 9am until 3:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. Today it is celebrating Indigenous Arts Day. Visitors are welcome to join Warm Springs Tribal Artists who will share their artwork and demonstrate basket weaving, cornhusk weaving, and other techniques. The event is from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm and is free with Museum admission. Tribal members receive free Museum admission every day.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives is happening today with participants on the road between the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and the Simnasho Longhouse.

Rezfest 2023 is this evening in the Community Center social hall. Performing this year are Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

Tuesday May 9th is Madras Football Commitment Night for 8th graders who plan to play White Buff football next fall. It starts at 6:30pm in the Commons and will include a tour of the facilities, a photo shoot and signing of letters of intent to play.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org

Madras Saturday Market will open year on Saturday May 13th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in Sahalee Park with home grown, home made and hand crafted items, food and entertainment.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. The entry fee is $20 and covers a free disc, lunch, and entries to mini games happening within the tournament. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. The first 3 students from the Warm Springs K8 in 4th- or 5th grade to register will receive 2 free starter discs and a carrying bag. Mrs. Raymond will also be available for coaching at the K8 May 12th until June 24th – on Fridays from 3 to 5 PM (except May 19th & 26th) and Saturdays from 9 AM until 11 AM. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting applications for a secretary. There is a tribal member preference. Applicants need to have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Applications are available at the Credit office. For more information contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201. The position closes June 2nd.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The Community Wellness Center is open from 8am until 7pm Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 5 on Friday. Weight rooms are for adults 18 and over. No unsupervised youth are allowed in the weight rooms.