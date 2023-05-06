KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 7, 2023

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

There is a temporary speed reduction in place for Highway 26 on the reservation. ODOT will be doing some road repair work, filling in pot holes, between milepost 80 and the 216 Junction. Speeds will be reduced to 45MPH. Please use extra caution while traveling through this area.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Employee Appreciation Committee will have a silent auction of Mother’s Day gift baskets, to benefit the employee functions held throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to bid. It’s on Wednesday May 10th 9am-3:30pm in the Pod A lobby. Payments can be made by cash or Cash App.

On Thursday May 18th in Bend, there will be a screening of the film Medicating Normal, which follows the journeys of 5 people who stop taking drugs prescribed for common problems like stress, insomnia, anxiety, and grief. After the film, Will Hall will facilitate a workshop entitled “Harm Reduction: a Guide to Coming Off Psychiatric Medication.” All are invited to view, participate, and learn with a panel of those recovering, local food vendors, and art by Native Artist, Speakthunder Berry. Tickets available at EventBrite for $22. Support available for those in need to cover ticket cost.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org . There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on Saturday May 13th, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. Register online or contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event will be Wednesday May 17th from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are having Job Fair this Tuesday with on-site interviews available for open positions. Department managers will be available to answer questions. The Job Fair will be from 10am until 3pm in the Human Resources office located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino.

An informational meeting regarding the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Conservation Programs will be held Thursday May 11, 3-5pm in the Tribal Administration Building – Conference Room 3. Producers from Warm Springs are encouraged to attend.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the old school gym. Tuesday is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Pi-Yo, combining yoga & strength training.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha celebration is scheduled for June 23-25 in Warm Springs. The Committee is looking for volunteers to help with cutting and peeling new tipi poles as soon as possible. There are various ways you can volunteer to help during the powwow and folks are encouraged to reach out to Committee Members to find out how they can help. They are also still seeking queen candidates for the powwow. Learn more by talking to Gorky Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Cyrille Mitchell.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.