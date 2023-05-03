KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 4, 2023

Today for Spirit Week at Madras High school it is Surfers vs. Bikers Day. Tomorrow is School Spirit Day (9th grade wear red, 10th grade wear blue, 11th grade wear white and 12th grade dress for your future).

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

National Day of Prayer is today at noon, in Warm Springs, at the Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome – all denominations – to come and pray for our community.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

Starting this Friday (5/5) a temporary speed reduction will be in place for Highway 26 on the reservation. ODOT will be doing some road repair work, filling in potholes, between milepost 80 and the 216 Junction. Speeds will be reduced to 45MPH. Please use extra caution while traveling through this area.

Central Oregon Community College is having a Health Careers Expo tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Health Careers Center at the Bend campus. COCC faculty and staff will be leading a series of mini-classes, hands-on activities and tours for high school students, and lunch will be provided.

A Below Bonneville Fishery for Tribal Elders will open from 6am until 6pm this Saturday May 6th. 7 salmon per elder are allowed, one pole and no fishing for extended families is permitted. A person may help with fishing, but the elder must be present.

Warm Springs Recreation will have its annual Spring Yard Sale this Saturday from 9am until 3:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To reserve a table call 541-553-3243.

Rezfest 2023 is this Saturday in the Community Center social hall. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Employee Appreciation Committee will have a silent auction of Mother’s Day gift baskets, to benefit the employee functions held throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to bid. It’s on Wednesday May 10th 9am-3:30pm in the Pod A lobby. Payments can be made by cash or Cash App.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on Saturday May 13th, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. Register online or contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.

The Museum at Warm Springs changing art gallery is featuring “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” thru Saturday, May 27th.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

Warm Springs homeowners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.