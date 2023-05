Approval of Action:

Below Bonneville Substance Fishery For Tribal Elders

Saturday May 6, 2023

6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

7 Salmon Per Elder Allowed

1 Pole

No Fishing For Extended Families

Elders Helper: Elders Need to be Present, for Assistance to Allowed

NOTES: No Fishing Without Elder Being Present Jacks are not counted in catch (24”)



The Flyer of the Meeting is available here…Elders Summary 05-02-2023 SM