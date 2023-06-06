Construction on Highway 26

Works began repaving some of the poor pavement sections of Highway 26 between Highway 216 and the Warm Springs River.

ODOT says work is expected to be completed by this Thursday. Drivers can expect approximately 20-minute. Signs, rumble strips and robo-flaggers will be used to warn motorists approaching a work zone, where one lane will be used for traffic as crews pave in the other lane. Work zones will be spread over 10 miles, starting at the junction with Highway 216 at milepost 72 and progressing east to milepost 82.. Work will start at 5:30 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. each day.

If you plan to travel this route this week, plan ahead for the daytime delays.