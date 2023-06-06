Temporary Water Shut Off for Campus Area, Saturday June 10, 2023

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities will be temporarily shutting off water to the entire Campus Commercial Area on Saturday June 10, 2023 between 8am and 8pm.

Emergency Management will be distributing drinking water for those affected on Saturday and Sunday 9am – 1pm.

The impacted area includes all of the Campus area plus Miller Heights, Mecca Road, Teacher Row, Shitike Creek Residents, BIA Jail, Fire & Safety, Warm Springs Market, & Shell Gas Station. You can see the public notification and a map of the area that will be affected this Saturday HERE.

This is Phase 1 of the Shitike Creek 16 inch Water Main Project as the work continues on improving the Warm Springs Agency Water System infrastructure.

At 8am Saturday, when water is turned off, Business and Residences should turn off your water heater at the electrical breaker panel, until water is back in service, when notified.

Discolored water or air in your water line is possible in the area after the repair is completed and the water is back in service. In that case, run cold water until it runs clear and free of air bubbles.

A boil water notice will be issued immediately after the work is done, as a safety precaution measure only. A notice must be issued whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system.

If you have any questions call Public Utilities at 541-615-0954.