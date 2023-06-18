KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 19, 2023

Pi-ume-sha week will begin with the Ground Blessing Ceremonies behind the Community Center this morning at 8. All denominations are welcome.

On the Tribal Council Agenda this morning, the Secretary-Treasurer Bobby Brunoe will provide an update, the July agenda, travel delegations, review minutes and draft resolutions. Enrollments are scheduled for the afternoon.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp today through Wednesday at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. The cost is $50.

A Warm Springs Youth Soccer Workshop put on by Olivera Soccer Training is taking is being held today through Wednesday. It’s open to incoming tribal middle and high school students. The SDPI Program is covering the costs. For more information call Erika Olivera 541-390-1832 or Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Papalaxsimisha’s Craft Circle meets today at the Simnasho Longhouse. This week they’ll have earring making class. Dinner is provided from 5:30-6:30, and crafts begin at 6. Supplies are provided.

The Branch of Natural Resources Fisheries Department will take its boats to Willamette Falls to harvest eels tomorrow. Tribal members who need transportation to the falls to harvest eels are welcome to ride with Fisheries staff. Contact Lyman Jim for details 541.553.3587.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is this Wednesday 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is this weekend at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Saturday will be an open rodeo with bull riding, team roping, breakaway, barrel racing, ranch bronc/saddle bronc riding, wild cow milking and a Memorial Wild Horse Race in honor of the late Stanley “Buck” Smith. A Kids Rodeo is happening Sunday and will include mini bulls, colt racing, calf scramble, barrel racing, stick horse race to name a few. The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo encourages community members to attend and support the youth. Buckles and prize money will be awarded. Admission for the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

A 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is planned for Saturday July 1st. There’s a parade at 11am and meal at noon ac the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.