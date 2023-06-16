KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 17, 2023

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

A Warm Springs Youth Soccer Workshop put on by Olivera Soccer Training is taking up to 40 participants. It’s Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday June 19th – 21st and will provide college-level coaching. It’s open to incoming tribal middle and high school students. The SDPI Program is covering the costs. For more information call Erika Olivera 541-390-1832 or Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith jansmith1946@icloud.com

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is back next week. The grounds blessing is Monday. Wednesday June 21st is the annual health fair at the Warm Springs Community Center. The Powwow kicks off June 23rd and runs through Sunday June 25th. There will be a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade on Saturday morning, an open rodeo & Buck Smith Memorial Wild Horse Race on Saturday and Kids’ Rodeo Sunday, a Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp Monday thru Wednesday June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. The cost is $50. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.

Summer term GED classes will be held on the Bend COCC campus. New students need to register for an orientation on June 23rd from 4-7pm. The cost is $30 per class and there are scholarships available. Register online at cocc.edu.

The 2nd Native Youth Day Camp at The Dalles Wahtonka Charter School is seeking kindergarten thru 12th grade students to sign up. There is no cost to participate. Camps are July 10-14 and July 17-21 from 9am to 2:30. For more information call Robert Main 541-645-5252.