KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 27, 2023

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed from 8am until 2pm today. Call Warm Springs PD Dispatch for emergency repairs.

There will not be a senior lunch today.

The Jefferson County Historical Society will have its next Team Trivia fundraiser tomorrow at 6pm at the New Basin Distillery. It’s $5 to play and everyone is welcome. If you do not have a team, they will find you one.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

Spirit Fest in Warm Springs is coming July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email jansmith1946@icloud.com

Warm Springs Recreation is putting on a 5k Fun Run and the annual Parade on the 4th of July. Pre-register for the fun run now at the Rec office. The parade’s theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

The Madras High School Class of 2003 has its 20-year reunion coming up. Friday, July 14th there will be a gathering at the New Basin Distillery in Madras that will include a raffle and is for adults only. On Saturday, July 15th there will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.