KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 26, 2023

The Madras High School football program’s 2-Day Youth Camp is today and tomorrow 4-6pm both days. It’s being held at MHS, open to grades 3-8 and the cost to participate is $30. Visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS for more information.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is closed today in observance of the 1855 Treaty Signing – a tribal holiday.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them Thursday at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/. You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance. And remember – the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship is July 1st.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org

Warm Springs Recreation will host at 5k fun run and walk on the 4th of July. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center.

And, Recreation is also putting on the annual 4th of July Parade. The theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

The 2nd Native Youth Day Camp at The Dalles Wahtonka Charter School is seeking kindergarten thru 12th grade students to sign up. There is no cost to participate. Camps are July 10-14 and July 17-21 from 9am to 2:30. For more information call Robert Main 541-645-5252.