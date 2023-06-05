KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 6, 2023

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Today is Beach Day and Wednesday will be Neon Day.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is scheduled to meet today. Agenda items are: Water Condition Project; MMIP Pilot; US Fish & Wildlife Services Fisheries; and Food Sovereignty/USDA with the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

The Tuesday Senior lunch is from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

The Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is today from 4-6. Students and families are invited to attend. K thru 5 students can work on egg drop containers. There will be science experiments for all ages. And, the 7th and 8th grade science fair will be on display. Dinner will be provided.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow during lunch at noon for a half hour.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is hosting the 2023 Fire Prevention Youth Knockout Basketball Tournament June 24th and 25th. They will be using the Campus Basketball Court. There are 5 divisions from Kindergarten thru High School. The deadline to register is this Friday and to do so you need to make a Fire Prevention poster. Learn more by contacting Fire Prevention at 541-553-1146.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. Discounted pre-registration is open now through June 13th – learn more by contacting the school office. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.

The next Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting is on Tuesday, June 13th at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering June 23-25 in the Old School gym. Guest speakers are Genevieve Skidmore, Susan Chancellor and Harmony Klingenmeyer. Garland Brunoe is Master of Ceremonies. (FMI: Val Fuiava 541-977-7695; Urbana Manion 541-419-4821; Sue Harrison 541-556-2368)

Pi-Ume-Sha weekend, June 24 & 25, there will be memorial baseball and softball tournaments – the Fox Leonard Baseball Tourney and Christel Leonard Women’s Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament – in Warm Springs. To enter a team, contact Stacey Leonard at 541-460-0882.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.