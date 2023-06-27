KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 28, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. This morning the Secretary Treasurer will update on the July Agenda, Travel Delegations and Review of Minutes, and then there will be a BPA Update. This afternoon will be draft resolutions, board appointments and enrollments.

6th thru 8th grade students who participated in the weekly Caldera Arts Program are eligible to attend Caldera’s summer camp experience. There may be some camp spots available for students who did not attend the weekly program. For more information call 503-937-3061 or send an email to youth program at youthprogram@calderaarts.org.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Today’s senior lunch is baked halibut. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Jefferson County Historical Society will have its next Team Trivia fundraiser today at 6pm at the New Basin Distillery. It’s $5 to play and everyone is welcome. If you do not have a team, they will find you one.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Summer meals for youth are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are also available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. No enrollment is required and meals are open to all kids and teens 18 and under. (There will be no meals served July 3-7.)

Warm Springs Recreation will host at 5k fun run and walk on the 4th of July. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center this week.

The Barlow Gate Grange in Wamic will have a big country-style breakfast sale on Saturday, July 1st and Sunday, July 2nd from 7:30am until 11am. The Grange is a non-profit that serves folks in South Wasco County and this is its one and only big fundraiser of the year. All veterans will receive a half-price discount. It’s located at 56960 Wamic Market Road.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.