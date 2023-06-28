KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 29, 2023

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. There will be activities and information too. See you there!

Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45. A healthy lunch is provided to seniors who take part in the workout.

Warm Springs Recreation will host at 5k fun run and walk on the 4th of July. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center today or tomorrow.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment through tomorrow. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

The theme of the annual 4th of July Parade this year is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

21st Century Summer Acceleration Camp for K thru 8 students at the Warm Springs K8 begins July 31st and will be held weekdays until August 18th. You can find the registration link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO.org or pick up an enrollment form at the District office in Madras. Breakfasts, lunches and transportation for students who live farther than a mile from the school will be provided. If you have questions call 541-475-0388.

The 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is planned for Saturday July 1st. There’s a parade at 11am and meal at noon ac the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.