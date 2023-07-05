2023: Canoe Journey Returns

A Tribal Canoe Journey has not officially happened since 2019. This year, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe has invited nations to arrive on their shores July 30th followed by 7 days of cultural presentations and protocol. Jefferson Greene has been a part of the Canoe Journey for several years and is inviting folks to participate in the 2023 Canoe Journey which for Columbia River tribes will begin July 15th…

“Greetings Canoe Journey 2023, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have been supporting the canoe family and journey since 2010. It was the vision of Aurelia Stacona and Jody Calica who have since passed on. Their vision was for the canoe project and family to be self sustaining. And it has continued to grow over the years with the exception of 4-years off due to COVID, but here we are back again. Accepting youth elders and adults alike to learn culture language and heritage of the mid-Columbia river. The canoe journey started in 1989 with only 5 canoes and has grown to over one hundred canoes annually. Days for the canoe journey start anywhere from 3:30am to 8am and go as long as 8pm and 12am. And it’s a long day of connecting growing and collaborating and working together to support language, heritage and history. Folks are welcome to paddle or drive or craft or cook and clean and help setup whatever it takes every day, the changes in the day are affected by weather and temperature and climate and tide and other factors.”

Youth13 and over welcome to go without parents, younger p/g or older sibling. Learn more on the N’chi Wanapum Facebook Page or contact Jefferson Greene at 541-460-3004, call or text for fb message.

Photo: Jefferson Greene