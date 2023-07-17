Fair Week in Jefferson County

The 2023 Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo starts this Wednesday and runs through Saturday night in Madras (July 19-22, 2023).

“Country Fans & Cattle Brands” is the fair’s theme this year.

Wednesday is Honoring Veteran’s Day

Thursday is Kid’s Day

Friday will be OSU Senior Citizens Day and

Saturday is Can Cancer – Wear Purple Day

In addition to the fair and exhibits, there will be live music each evening in the Fairgrounds Pavilion. The NPRA Pro Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evening at 7. Parking and fair entrance are both free again this year. There will be admission charged for the rodeo.

Presale carnival passes are available through Tuesday, July 18, 2023 only. The discounted one-day and four-day passes are available for purchase at Erickson’s Thriftway.