CTWS “Daminwa” Open for Business

The Warm Springs Cannabis Company – delivered their first CBD products to the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras, last Friday, where they will be for sale. The products will also be available online. Laurie Danzuka is the Cannabis Project Coordinator under the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (or Ventures) she say the introduction of the CBD Product line has been a long time coming

We wanted the hemp and CBD arm of the cannabis business to be able to help, obviously, economic development but also with getting the name out into the industry on the hemp side and to make sure we are providing a good quality product for our consumers.

The CBD company’s name is Daminwa which is a Kiksht word which means “of all time.” At this time there are three products: a cream, a muscle gel, and an unflavored tincture (oil).