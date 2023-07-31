KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 1, 2023

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Museum at Warm Springs has a Tule Mat Class with Rosie Johnson that will begin this week. No prior skills are needed. Participants will cut and gather tule for the first classes this Thursday and Friday. Next week on Monday and Tuesday, they will learn to make mats. All classes will be from 8am to 1pm. Contact Jermayne Tuckta at the Museum to sign-up.

Art Adventure Gallery will hold an opening reception for its new exhibit “Landscape Memories” by Carol Leone. It’s this Thursday 5:30-7pm at the Gallery on 5th Street in Madras. The public is welcome.

The Family Jamboree Day Drummer’s Jam Social Powwow is being held on Wednesday, August 9th at 6pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion at pm. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch on Saturday, August 19th from 3pm until sunset. The event will feature food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend. For more information call 541-706-9062 or email info@covranch.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Human Resources and Comp & Benefits offices have new temporary office hours. The offices will be open 7am to 3pm Monday through Friday until further notice.

The Vital Statistics has new temporary hours for Tribal ID’s. Members needing an ID can go in between 8am and 3pm. The cost is $10 for a Tribal ID.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/ or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.