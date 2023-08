A grass fire reported Monday night around 10:30pm has burned about 300 acres in the area of the Kah-Nee-Ta Grade on Highway 3.

Warm Springs Fire Management says this morning, the fire is staying in its own footprint after crews were on site until about 4:00 this morning. Following a briefing this morning, crews will be back to work on the fire’s perimeter.

The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated.