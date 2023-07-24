Simnasho Fire Impacts

The Simnasho Fire that started Friday (7/21/23 6pm) was reported to be 40% contained this morning (7/24/23) with a focus on the southern flank and continuing to watch for spot fires. The fire is burning in timber and grasses about 5 miles west of Simnasho and 2 miles east of Highway 26. Warm Springs Fire Management is managing the fire for full suppression.

Meals for firefighters are being prepared at the Agency Longhouse – and so the Wasco Cheiftainship meeting for this evening has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

The Twisted Teepee is preparing those meals for 180 fire personnel. Starla Greene has taken the lead saying “As residents and Tribal Members we want to help out when we can but obviously as a business we are trying to provide a service as well, to keep it local. But also – we needed help and so I reached out on Social Media for bodies to help and people are responding. Over the years being previously being in public service and community service – people always step up when help is needed.”

There is a Smoke Air Quality Advisory in effect today from the Simnasho fire and other wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. That’s likely to last until at least Wednesday night.

The Bedrock fire is burning between Bend and Eugene, and the Flat Fire is in Southwest Oregon.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on wind and weather. People should limit outdoor activity, especially infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.