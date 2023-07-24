KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 25, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is black bean spinach casserole. Senior meals are every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at the Senior Center.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

There’s a Penny Carnival Tuesday, July 25th 6-8pm in the Youth Center gym at the old elementary. It’s food, games, crafts and music. There will be another on August 31st.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. You can find the survey here.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

There’s a Sports Physical Clinic tomorrow at Warm Springs I H S and another scheduled for September 1st. Call to make an appointment 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend.

A focus group discussion on the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District facilities and services master plan will be held in Warm Springs this Thursday. It will be from 5:30-7:30 in the Community Center social hall. They are looking for people to join for dinner and discussion on the future of recreation in Madras. Participants will receive a $50 Visa gift card. RSVP with Jaylyn Suppah by phone 541-280-1933 or email suppahconsulting@gmail.com.

Warm Springs Tribal Member graduates are reminded that they need to bring their diploma and transcript to the Vital Statistics office this week to be eligible for the trust fund distribution. Anyone who misses this deadline will have to wait until the next distribution.

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is coming up this Saturday and Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tournament will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

The “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School for 9th grade students will run July 31st to August 18th. Freshman can earn half an elective credit by attending the program that will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or online.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.