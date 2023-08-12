KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 13, 2023

Master food Preservers will hold workshop for safe preparation, storage and uses for flavored oils and vinegars this coming Wednesday, 9:00 am to 11:30 am at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office in Redmond. Learn about equipment, supplies and tips for making best quality products. The workshop fee is $15. Class size is limited. Registration closes today. Secure Link to Register

Punt, Pass & Kick practices will begin tomorrow for interested youth ages 9 to 12. Practice will be every Monday & Thursday in August at 9am behind the Community Center.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Wednesday, August 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is August 17-20 at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. The Fair kicks off with Family Free Day on Thursday with free admission, kids’ games and prizes. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30. There’s a Cornhole Throwdown Tournament on Saturday morning. Multi-day and bundle pack admission tickets are available now online at www.wascocountyfair.com. Kids 5 and under are free. Check out the Wasco County Fair Facebook page for a full list of activities.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch on Saturday, August 19th from 3pm until sunset. The event will feature food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend. For more information call 541-706-9062 or email info@covranch.org.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQs are coming up Wednesday, August 23rd for 9th graders and Thursday, August 24th for all MHS students – 5 to 7:00 both days. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about clubs and activities and to get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts.

A reservation-wide burn ban has been issued until further notice. The Warm Springs Reservation is in “Extreme” fire danger conditions. All outside agricultural and residential burning, and outdoor camp fires are prohibited. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt, but Fire Management urges prevention considerations before burning. For further information contact the Warm Springs Fire Management Prevention Team 541-553-1146.