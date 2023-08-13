KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 14, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. On the morning agenda – 509-J Update; Columbia River Gorge Commission; and Wasco County Planning Commission. For the afternoon – Northwest Power Planning Commission and IRMP.

Punt, Pass & Kick practices begin today for interested youth ages 9 to 12. Practice will be every Monday & Thursday in August at 9am behind the Community Center.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The NeighborImpact Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for a new two-year strategic plan. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs tomorrow from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm this Wednesday, August 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; and next week on Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited and you may register by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Library is hosting a Summer Reading Contest for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the Library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market = and those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.

KWSO is doing a raffle this month for a beaded barrette and earring set that was made by Marge Kalama. You can purchase a raffle ticket at KWSO or stop by our booth at the Thursday Market. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday September 8th. It will be from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1968 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

The High Desert Museum exhibit “Creations of Spirit” is on display until October. It features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. All tribal members are given free admission to the Museum with a Tribal. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.