KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 23, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is baked salmon, roasted red potatoes and sweet pea salad. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

The Agency District’s Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fair is today from 4-7pm at the Community Center Social Hall. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. A light meal will be provided.

The Buffs Are Back BBQ for 9th graders at Madras High School is today from 5-7. The Buffs Are Back BBQ for all students is tomorrow 5-7:00. Students get dinner, info about clubs and activities and can pick up to schedules, locker assignments, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Emergency Management will be giving out air purifiers – one per family, first come first serve.

KWSO is doing a raffle this month for a beaded barrette and earring set that was made by Marge Kalama. You can purchase a raffle ticket at KWSO or stop by our booth at the Thursday Market tomorrow. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a 5-Day Film workshop intensive with actress Cara Jade Myers August 25-29 in Warm Springs. Youth ages 14-18 can apply. Participants will learn the basic fundamentals of acting and filmmaking for the screen and more. APPLY HERE

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals this Friday. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will have a welcome event at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall on Wednesday, August 30th. They welcome all incoming freshman and any interested students and their families to come learn more about what NASU has to offer. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 and the info session will follow.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is at the Warm Springs k8 Academy on Thursday August 31st from 4-6pm. Students and Families, School District Staff and the Community are all invited.

Registration is open for two hands-on workshops in Redmond at the Events tab on the OSU Extension/Deschutes County web page. There is a “Fermenting Kosher Dills and Sauerkraut” Workshop on Wednesday, August 30th and a “Pressure Canning Smoked Fish, Meat, Poultry and Veggies” Workshop Wednesday, September 6th. Class size is limited and people should register early.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairgrounds. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. An advance registration discount is available before September 8th using coupon code: EarlyBird. Registration closes September 15th at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com.

The Jim Pepper Native Arts Council invites everyone to the 11th annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival. It will be on Saturday September 9th at Park Rose High School in Portland. It’s a family friendly event and admission is free.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the workday or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.