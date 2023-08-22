Quail Trail Construction

Warm Springs Construction is near to completing construction of new guardrail along Quail Trail near the corner of East Tenino Road this week.

The guardrail is being extended to the corner and also raised up to accommodate a sidewalk that will be installed at a future date along with improvements to the road surface.

As that work continues, motorists are asked to reduce speed as you approach the work area and watch for the flaggers.

When this project is completed – the sidewalk along Quail Trail will be extended from Bear Drive all the way down to East Tenino Road